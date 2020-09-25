COMMERCE (CBSLA) – A woman was wounded after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a traffic stop in Commerce Thursday evening.

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 5600 block of Washington Boulevard.

The deputies were responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun when they came upon a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle carrying three people, the sheriff’s department reports.

The deputies then initiated a traffic stop. However, when the car pulled over, two men got out of the backseat and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire on the deputies, the sheriff’s department reports. The deputies then returned fire.

During the shootout, a woman who was sitting in the car was struck in the shoulder by a bullet, the sheriff’s department reports. She was last reported to be stable. Her condition was unknown Friday morning.

The two men tried to escape by running down an alley but were arrested, the sheriff’s department said, and a gun was recovered at the scene. They were not identified. No deputies were hurt.

It’s unclear if the woman was struck by a bullet from a deputy’s gun or the suspect’s weapon.

Along with the sheriff’s department, the Office of the Inspector General and the L.A. District Attorney’s Office are investigating.