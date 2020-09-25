LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, many in Southern California flocked to the Skirball Cultural Center Friday to honor her one last time.

“She did so much for every girl and every woman for justice for everybody,” Joan Persky said outside the memorial.

Persky and her daughter Jill embraced in silence as they paid their respects to the late justice, fighting back tears.

Visitors of all ages contributed to a collage of photos, flowers and small gifts left on the steps of the center.

“I actually called it a living field trip,” Stacy Hewish said. “My daughter’s a huge fan, and I think it’s important for her to honor a trailblazer.”

People also left hand-written notes at the memorial with one saying, “Few words can do justice to your contribution and legacy. Only one comes to mind. You were ‘extraordinary.'”

From 2018 to 2019, the Skirball Center featured an exhibit based on the New York Times best-selling book, “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

Curator Kate Thurston met the late justice when the exhibition made a stop in Philadelphia.

“There was this one moment when we turned a corner in gallery and she quietly said to no one but herself, ‘This is wonderful,’ and that moment will stick with me forever,” Thurston said.

Ginsburg, who was the longest-serving woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, never made it to see the exhibit at the Skirball Center, but many did, including memorial visitor JJ who came dressed in a black robe —adorned with a lace collar — and a box of memoribilia.

“Her philosophy of never giving up and working hard, even in a man’s-dominated industry, that I can make it,” JJ said. “I graduated and got my MBA, and I started my business and I look up to her.”

Known for being a fierce advocate for equality, mourners said Ginsburg left her mark on not just the people of Los Angeles, but the world.

“She inspired so many people, so many lawyers, so many just human beings,” Sonya Sultan said.