LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.

Riverside County health officials reported 295 newly confirmed cases and 10 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 58,178 cases and 1,189 deaths.

There were 142 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 39 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 53,409 people had recovered from the virus.

Riverside County, which is in the red tier, was reporting a positivity rate of 5.8% and a case rate of 6.7 per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday. To move to the orange tier, the county would have to get its positivity rate between 2-4.9% and its case rate between 1-3.9 per 100,000 residents.

RELATED: California Is First State To Top 800,000 Coronavirus Cases, Health Experts Stress Flu Season Preparation

San Bernardino County health officials reported 310 newly confirmed cases and four additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 53,669 cases and 922 deaths.

There were 160 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 49 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. Health officials reported 51,104 had recovered.

San Bernardino County, which is in the most restrictive purple tier, was reporting a positivity rate of 5.7% and a case rate of 6.7 per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday. To move to the red tier, the county must maintain a positivity rate between 5-8% and a case rate between 4-7 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.

Ventura County health officials reported 51 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 12,488 cases and 150 deaths. Health officials reported 11,625 has recovered and 713 were under active quarantine.

There were 42 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 11 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Ventura County, which is also in the most restrictive purple tier, was reporting a positivity rate of 3.4% and a case rate of 7.4 per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday. To move to the red tier, the county must maintain a positivity rate between 5-8% and a case rate between 4-7 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.

As of Thursday evening, 629,887 Riverside County residents, 602,973 San Bernardino County residents and 180,650 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.