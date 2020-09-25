SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A reckless driving suspect clipped several vehicles while leading police on a high-speed pursuit on Friday night.
The Chevrolet truck was seen swerving on several freeways, including the 405 Freeway before coming to a stop on the 210 Freeway just before 8 p.m.
Sparks went flying from the suspect’s vehicle after it lost control and was traveling as speeds around 90 miles per hour.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the driver got out, starting running barefoot and shirtless in the opposite direction of freeway traffic.
He was surrounded by law enforcement and continued to approach them before falling to the ground after apparently getting tased by CHP and taken into custody.
