SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed to find a U.S. Forest Service firefighter who was reported missing earlier this week.
Carlos Alexander Baltazar, 35, was reported missing by his family Thursday. His vehicle was found Sunday by the California Highway Patrol on Highway 18 and Delta Avenue.
Authorities have searched the area from the ground, with a K9, and from the air, and Baltazar’s backpack was found 75 yards from where his vehicle was located. K9’s continued to track Baltazar’s scent, but eventually lost it, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Baltazar is part of the U.S. Forest Service Interagency Hotshot Crew, and was not in the area of the El Dorado Fire and was off-duty at the time he went missing.
He is described as a 5-foot-9, 175-pound Hispanic bald man with brown eyes.
Baltazar is the second US Forest Service firefighter to go missing in as many weeks. Big Bear Interagency Hot Shot Squad Boss Charles Edward Morton was laid to rest today, after he went missing last week and was subsequently found dead.
Anyone with information who may have seen Baltazar or knows his location can contact San Bernardino County sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.