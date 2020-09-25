LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday declared a state of emergency in Del Norte, Los Angeles and Mendocino counties in an effort to increase the response to various fires that have burned thousands of acres, destroyed homes and forced evacuations.
The governor also signed an executive order in hopes of streamlining recovery efforts in communities across the state that have been impacted by the devastating fires in the past month.
The order extends the state’s prohibition on price gouging in impacted counties through March 25, extends the deadline for impacted residents to file a claim for property tax postponement and directs state boards to provide extensions for filing, audits, billing, notices and assessments to impacted residents and businesses.
The new order also seeks to expedite debris removal and cleanup as a result of the fires and allows the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide mutual aid.