INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The body of a man in his 20s was found Friday near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
The man was pronounced dead at 2:34 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Prairie Avenue, said coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani.
According to KNX, the body was found at a construction site near the stadium.
The death marks the third reported near the recently opened stadium and entertainment complex.
In July, a worker died at the stadium construction site after exhibiting “signs of a health issue.”
A month prior, a construction worker in his 30s died following a fall at the stadium.
The builder, Turner AECOM Hunt, issued a statement confirming that the ironworker fell from the roof structure and died at the scene.
