LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police need the public’s help Friday to track down a person of interest in connection with a sexual assault and attempted murder in the Venice Beach area.
Kwan Dante Adams, 24, has been identified as a person of interest in connection with an attack on Sept. 8. He is also wanted on a felony warrant for robbery, according to the LAPD.
The Sept. 8 attack happened in the area of Ocean Front Walk and Anchorage Street. LAPD detectives say they found an unconscious person suffering from severe head trauma lying on the ground outside of a restroom.
No further details were released about the attack.
Adams is described as a 6-foot-3, 200-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to have tattoos on his chest and arms.
Anyone with information about Adams or the attack can call the LAPD’s robbery-homicide division detectives at (213) 486-6910.