LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Friday reported 1,401 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 34 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 265,775 cases and 6,488 deaths.

“We have seen slight increases in new cases and are paying attention to our case, hospitalization and death numbers to understand recent community transmission of COVID-19,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “Data through this upcoming weekend will inform our understanding of the impact of Labor Day holiday actions. This information will inform decisions on reopening.”

The number of new cases reported Friday was the highest number reported within the last two weeks.

Of the 34 new deaths reported, 14 people were over the age of 80, nine were between the ages of 65 and 79, six were between the ages of 50 and 64 and two were between the ages of 30 and 49. Twenty-eight people had underlying health conditions.

As of Friday, there were 760 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 28% of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Health officials also reported four new cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, MIS-C, bringing the total number of cases to 38.

All 38 children diagnosed with MIS-C were hospitalized, and 47% were treated in intensive care units. Of those diagnosed with the syndrome, 26% were under the age of 4, 47% were between the ages of 5 and 11 and 37% were between the ages of 12 and 20. Latinx children accounted for 71% of reported cases. There have been no reported MIS-C deaths in L.A. County.

The department also urged expecting and new mothers to take extra care and remain at home as much as possible to avoid potential exposure. As of Sept. 22, there have been a total of three deaths among the 1,853 pregnant women who tested positive for COVID-19. Among the 956 births for which there was testing information, 16 babies tested positive for the virus.

More information about public health guidance for expecting and new mothers can be found online.

With testing results available for more than 2,609,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 9%.