WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A group of protesters gathered in front of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station Friday night to protest the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
A second group of about 50 protesters was marching eastbound on Melrose Avenue in Hollywood, and another demonstration was scheduled to take place at William S. Hart Park, 8341 De Longpre Ave., near Sunset Boulevard.
In advance of the planned protest, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station closed the intersections in Sunset Boulevard and Doheny Drive and Sunset and Havenhurst Drive.
The intersections were scheduled to remain closed until Saturday morning.
This is the third night of protests in the Los Angeles area.
