WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A group of protesters gathered in front of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station Friday night to protest the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
By 10 p.m., sheriff’s deputies had scattered the demonstrators. A truck that was playing music was towed away and the driver appeared to have been detained. The department said approximately 10 demonstrators had been arrested, though it was unclear why they had been taken into custody.
Demonstrators initially gathered at 7 p.m. at William S. Hart Park, 8341 De Longpre Ave., near Sunset Boulevard, in West Hollywood. About 50 marchers were spotted going northbound on La Cienega Boulevard to join the rally shortly after 8 p.m.
In advance of the planned protest, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station closed the intersections in Sunset Boulevard and Doheny Drive and Sunset and Havenhurst Drive.
The intersections were scheduled to remain closed until Saturday morning.
This is the third night of protests in the Los Angeles area.
