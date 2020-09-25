LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are still sorting out the details of what transpired during a protest march in Hollywood when the drivers of two vehicles drove through a crowd of demonstrators.

Investigators say an SUV driver is cooperating with officers and remains free pending the outcome of a hit-and-run investigation.

They’re still searching for a Toyota Prius driver who also pushed through the crowd and ultimately sped away.

That car was later blocked by a truck full of what appeared to be protesters who jumped out and attempted to pull the driver out of the Prius, while others assaulted the vehicle with bicycles and other objects, SKY2 video shows.

A different video shows hundreds of protestors marching in the middle of the street minutes before the SUV driver hits the protestor. You can see the driver stop, then speed away.

As the driver of the pick-up truck attempted to get away from the situation, he struck a protester standing in the street, according to the LAPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

LAPD says it’s investigating it as a hit-and-run and says officers found and questioned the driver, who said he feared for his life.

Investigators told CBSLA’s Jasmine Viel the driver showed them evidence of damage to his SUV where some protesters were hitting his car with sticks and trying to open his door.

About 30 minutes later the driver of a Prius — who also drove through the crowd gathered at the intersection — is chased down by protestors and attacked by a small mob.

Crews spent part of the morning Friday cleaning graffiti off the CNN building and boarding up a broken window following the second night in a row of protests over a grand jury indictment in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

The doors of a nearby Money Mart were also broken during the protests and the owner says he had to board up the store.

No arrests or citations were issued.