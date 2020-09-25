CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:InstaStory, KCAL 9, RBG lies in state, Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. Ginsburg, who died last week at the age of 87, is the first woman and the first Jewish person to receive this honor.

The casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where it will lie in state in Statuary Hall. Sept. 25, 2020. (Getty Images)

An invitation-only arrival ceremony will be held in Statuary Hall on Friday. Social-distancing guidelines dictate that the ceremony will only be open to a small number of invited members of Congress and Ginsburg’s family.

Ginsburg had been lying in repose at the Supreme Court, where members of the public were invited to pay their respects. Chief Justice John Roberts spoke at a brief private ceremony Wednesday and called Ginsburg’s life “one of the many versions of the American dream.” He said the 483 majority and dissenting opinions she wrote during her 27-year tenure on the Supreme Court will “steer the court for decades.”

More Coverage On CBS News.

Comments
  1. DeniseVPrice says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:38 am

    I am creating an honest wage from home 3000 Dollars/week , that is wonderful, below a year agone i used to be unemployed during a atrocious economy. I convey God on a daily basis i used to be endowed these directions and currently it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with everybody, Here is I started…Read More

    Reply

Leave a Reply