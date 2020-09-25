Comments
CHICAGO (CBS) — President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who serves on a federal appeals court in Chicago, to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, CBS News has confirmed, according to multiple sources involved in or familiar with the selection process.
While it’s possible President Trump might change his mind, sources said at this point Barrett is expected to be announced as his nominee on Saturday.
She has been a leading candidate and was a finalist to be Mr. Trump’s second Supreme Court pick. Barrett met with the president at the White House on Monday.