SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The suspect who carjacked a Geek Squad truck and used it to lead police in a chase is in custody Friday morning.
According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the truck was carjacked into Temecula Thursday afternoon. Deputies chased the truck into Orange County, where California Highway Patrol units took over the pursuit.
The driver pulled into a parking lot on 4th Street near the 55 Freeway and ran into the building, where officers tracked him down.
No injuries were reported.