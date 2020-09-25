LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lakers star LeBron James expressed his disappointment Thursday night on the grand jury’s ruling in the death of Breonna Taylor, a case he has been especially vocal on over the past several months.

“Very heavy, the emotions is very high,” James said after the Lakers game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets.

James had the words “We want justice” written next to Breonna Taylor’s name on his sneaker, according to the Associated Press.

“We want justice, no matter how long it takes, even though it’s been so many days, so many hours, so many minutes, for her family, for her community,” said James, who appeared to choke up.

The 26-year-old Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot and killed by police who served a no-knock search warrant on her Louisville apartment in the early morning hours of March 13. On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted one of the three officers who opened fire that night, but not in connection to Taylor’s killing. Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for sending gunfire into a neighbor’s apartment.

James refused to comment on the specifics of the ruling.

“I just thought…I don’t know if the case is, I don’t want to get into the case or things of that nature, but I just know we lost a beautiful woman in Breonna who has no say so in what’s going on right now,” James said.

Last month, James and the rest of his Laker teammates wore altered Make America Great Again hats. The hats had the words “Great Again” crossed out, instead reading “Make America arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

“I’ve got a daughter and mine, and a wife, and my mom, and so many predominant Black women in my life, to think about if they weren’t here the next day, or if they were gunned down,” he said. “I would never be able to forgive myself or forgive who did it.”

Meanwhile, hundreds in L.A. turned out for Breonna Taylor protests for the second straight night Thursday. A protester in Hollywood was struck and injured by a pickup truck during the demonstrations.