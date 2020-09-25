Comments
DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CBSLA) — The Coachella Valley was struck by two small earthquakes within minutes of each other Friday.
A 3.0 quake struck at 10:07 a.m. about 6 miles east of Desert Hot Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was followed about three minutes later by a slightly stronger magnitude-3.7 in the same general area.
“Did You Feel It?” responses to the USGS were mostly restricted to neighboring Coachella Valley cities like Palm Springs and Cathedral City.
There were no reports of damage or injuries.