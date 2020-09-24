CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — Customers were welcomed back indoors Thursday at Happy Nails in Chino Hills — and they couldn’t wait.

“I parked right away and ran in here,” said Emily Lopez as she got a pedicure. “I was so happy.”

Lopez said she thought she would have to get her manicure and pedicure outside in the heat.

“It just feels more comfortable this way,” she said to being inside.

California just gave nail salons across the state to reopen, regardless of the tier that their county is in. Each county’s public health officer still had to sign off on it.

San Bernardino and Riverside counties did. Still, the salons must operate under strict health guidelines.

Technicians must wear gloves and face coverings. Appointments are staggered so that seating can be properly spaced out. Every surface is disinfected after each service. Plastic shields have been added across the salon to separate clients.

“We have to buy all this for the tables, and also for the [pedicure] chairs too,” said receptionist Kacey Long. “So, we had to spend a lot of money on this.”

Long said her salon spent thousands of dollars on protective equipment in June, only for salons to be ordered to close again. When they were later permitted to operate outside, that required even more equipment.

Salons owners said that they’re hopeful that the worst is over for their businesses.

“Of course we worry,” Long said.

San Bernardino County went four days reporting no new coronavirus-related deaths. On Thursday, they reported 10.

Riverside County reported more virus-deaths as well. Recently the county moved into the red tier of the state’s monitoring system this week, allowing more businesses to let customers back in. Nail salons can now operate indoors at 50% capacity.