SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump said he wished “a lot of luck” because “he’s gonna need it” to Prince Harry after he and his wife, Los Angeles native and former “Suits” actress Meghan Markle, urged American to vote this November.

The couple, who settled down near Santa Barbara after a brief spell in Los Angeles following their decision to step back from royal duties, appeared in a Time 100 video that was posted Wednesday.

The couple did not mention either presidential candidate by name in the video as they urged Americans to exercise their right to vote.

“Every four years, we are told the same thing – that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is,” Markle said. “When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do, and you deserve to be heard.”

At a Wednesday briefing at the White House, a reporter said the couple “essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden” and asked the president for his reaction.

“I’m not a fan of hers,” Trump said. “And I would say this – and she has probably has heard that. But, uh, I wish a lot of luck to Harry. Because he’s gonna need it.”

Prince Harry said he would not be able to vote in this election, and has never before been able to vote while living in the United Kingdom because of his position in the royal family.

The couple also urged Americans to reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.