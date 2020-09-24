LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles police officer has been charged with stealing money from an employee’s personal property while inside an illegal marijuana grow facility earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Luis Alfredo Mota, 46, was charged with one felony count of second-degree burglary and one misdemeanor count of petty theft in connection with a Jan. 27 incident.
According to prosecutors, Mota allegedly stole money from an employee’s backpack while on-duty and serving a search warrant at a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles. He was arrested that same day.
The case was filed for warrant Sept. 22. Mota is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 25.
If convicted as charged, Mota faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in county jail, according to the district attorney’s office.