SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – At least four people were arrested in San Clemente Thursday as dozens of protesters gathered to demonstrate against the fatal shooting of a man by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies were dispatched to El Camino Real at around 11:30 a.m. and descended on protesters in the area of El Camino Real and Avenida San Gabriel.
El Camino Real appeared to be shut down in both directions.
The man who was shot by deputies was identified Thursday as 42-year-old Kurt Reinhold.
A sheriff’s department news conference was scheduled for 2 p.m.
The killing occurred at around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the same intersection of the protests, in front of the Hotel Miramar.
According to sheriff’s officials, two deputies with a homeless outreach team were in the area when something prompted them to contact Reinhold outside the hotel.
Shortly after approaching him, a physical altercation erupted prompting the shooting.
Surveillance video obtained by CBSLA shows Reinhold struggling with deputies while on the ground. The sheriff’s department claims that he tried to grab for a deputy’s gun, which prompted them to open fire.
The sheriff’s department is investigating whether the man gained full control of the gun during the struggle.
According to witnesses at the scene, a deputy screamed that the Reinhold had hold of the weapon and then two shots were fired. The deputies performed CPR, but Reinhold died at the scene.
Locals told CBSLA the man frequents the area and shortly before he was killed had gone inside a nearby store to buy some food.
