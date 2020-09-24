LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Danny Trejo and Trejo’s Tacos teamed up with the Everest Foundation and the West Side Veterans Administration Thursday to feed hundreds of homeless veterans living on the VA West Los Angeles campus.
The event is part of a commitment to help homeless vets across the country.
The community outreach called Bibles and Tacos includes both food and spiritual care for the veterans.
Trejo says the care is needed now more than ever.
“Right now there’s a big emergency in the world so I think it’s bringing us all a lot closer together,” Trejo said. “We’re all on the Titanic right now looking for a good seat, so we have got to just help each other.”
Around 1,000 meals were prepared.
The Everest Foundation works to promote medical education and research, as well as raise awareness of the world’s healthcare needs.