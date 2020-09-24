LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 188 newly confirmed cases and six additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 57,883 cases and 1,179 deaths.
There were 141 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 40 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 53,257 people had recovered from the virus.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 238 newly confirmed cases and 10 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 53,121 cases and 918 deaths. Health officials reported 50,995 had recovered.
There were 164 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 46 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 52 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 12,437 cases and 147 deaths. Health officials reported 11,547 has recovered and 743 were under active quarantine.
There were 42 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 11 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 625,264 Riverside County residents, 597,810 San Bernardino County residents and 179,817 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.