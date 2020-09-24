At Least 1 Hit By Car During Demonstration Near Hollywood Forever Cemetery To Protest Death Of Breonna Taylor This is the second night of demonstrations in Los Angeles following a grand jury decision to not charge any of the officers directly for Taylor's death.

People Making A Difference: Mom Lobbies For Change In Caregiver Law To Provide Stronger Safety NetWhile grieving the loss of her son, Cathyleen Williams was informed that her IHSS income would also come to an end and that she was not eligible for unemployment benefits due to a quirk in the law.