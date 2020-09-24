Comments (2)
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — At least one protester was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle during a demonstration at Hollywood Forever Cemetery Thursday night.
Dozens of demonstrators gathered at the location to protest the grand jury decision in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this year.
According to a flyer circulated on social media, the protest was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd.
This is the second night of demonstrations in Los Angeles following a grand jury decision to not charge any of the officers directly for Taylor’s death.
So they’re protesting a decision made by a jury of their peers? It’s seriously time to get a hobby people. Stop spreading the virus and just stay home while you still have one.