THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — A non-native mosquito capable of carrying dengue and Zika virus has been detected in Thousand Oaks, the second instance it has been found in Ventura County.

Aedes aegypti mosquitos have been detected in Thousand Oaks, the Ventura County Environmental Health Division said in a news release Wednesday. The first detection of the mosquito was on Sept. 9 in Simi Valley, officials said.

Officials described the Aedes aegypti as a small, aggressive day-biting mosquito that has been spreading in many California communities. It is capable of transmitting viruses like dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika, but authorities say those viruses are not currently being transmitted in California.

Ventura County environmental health officials say they are working on determining the extent of the infestation and deploying traps for adult mosquitos and mosquito eggs. Environmental health staffers are also going door-to-door to inspect properties for mosquito breeding and standing water near where the mosquitos have been detected.

Members of the public should be vigilant about keeping any standing water around and guard against mosquito bites by making sure their doors and windows have tight-fitting screens and wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, shoes and mosquito repellent when mosquitos are most active.

Anyone experiencing mosquito bites during the day were urged to report them immediately by calling (805) 658-4310.