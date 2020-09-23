WESTMONT (CBSLA) — Two people were detained on Wednesday after a man was shot and killed in the Westmont area.
The victim was found inside a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting happened around 11:25 a.m. in the 1000 block of 97th Street near Vermont Avenue, according to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Deputy Eric Ortiz.
No information was released about the suspects or victim’s identity, but deputies are asking anyone with details about the shooting to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477).
