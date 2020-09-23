LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A San Gabriel Valley man who allegedly drove his truck into a crowd of demonstrators in Pasadena on May 31 was arrested Wednesday.

Benjamin Jong Ren Hung, 28, of San Marino, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to transport firearms across state lines and to make a false statement in acquisition of firearms.

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, officers with the Pasadena Police Department initially arrested Hung on May 31 after he allegedly intentionally drove his truck into a crowd of demonstrators. The crowd scattered as the vehicle approached and no injuries were reported.

During a subsequent search of Hung’s truck, police found a loaded semiautomatic handgun, multiple high-capacity magazines loaded with ammunition, an 18-inch machete, $3,200 in case, a long metal pipe and a megaphone, according to the affidavit.

Prosecutors allege Hung got the gun from a friend who bought it for him in Oregon and then transported it to California. When the friend purchased the firearm, he allegedly falsely claimed it was being purchased for him and not Hung, according to the affidavit.

Hung and his friend then allegedly conspired to transport the firearm to California where Hung kept it as his San Marino before bringing it to the demonstration.

The affidavit further alleges that Hung purchased at least three more firearms in Oregon in March and brought them back to California. Prosecutors also allege the 28-year-old man amassed other firearms and tactical equipment from suppliers across the United States and used his family’s vineyard in Lodi as a training camp to prepare to engage in civil disorders.

At his initial appearance, Hung was ordered detained pending a hearing on Monday to determine his bail status. His arraignment has been scheduled for Oct. 15.

Hung faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted as charged, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

