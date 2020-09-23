Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A donut shop in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock has been targeted by a burglar twice in just the past week.
The burglar attempted to break into Colorado Donuts, located in the 1500 block of Colorado Boulevard, in the early morning hours of Sept. 17, and again on early Tuesday morning.
Surveillance video from the first break-in showed someone smashing the windows of the popular donut shop.
Then, at around 3 a.m. Tuesday, surveillance video showed a suspect approach the boarded up window and try and pull off one of the boards. The suspect then flees.
Los Angeles police told CBSLA they are still unsure if the same suspect was responsible for both attempts.
It’s unclear exactly what was stolen in the first burglary.