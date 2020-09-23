Comments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBS NEWS) —More than six months after emergency medical worker Breonna Taylor was shot dead by police in her Louisville home, a grand jury has indicted one officer in relation to shooting into her neighbor’s apartment.
Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment but wasn’t charged in relation to Taylor’s death. Two other officers who opened fire were not indicted.
The Jefferson County grand jury presented its report at 1:15 p.m. ET to Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to announce the results of the grand jury proceedings at 1:30 p.m. ET. in a press conference at the Kentucky History Center in Frankfort.