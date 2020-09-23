DANA POINT (CBSLA) — Ohana Festival organizers announced Wednesday a free livestream event will take place this weekend in lieu of the canceled event.
The livestream festival will be streaming free for 24 hours on Saturday, September 26 from 5 p.m. until Sunday, September 27 at 5 p.m.
Ohana 2020, typically held at Doheny State Beach, will feature a “collection of iconic archival sets and exclusive, live performances featuring Eddie Vedder, The Strokes, Incubus and more,” organizers said.
Social Distortion, Tash Sultana, Jenny Lewis, Glen Hansard, LP, Lucas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Mudhoney, Benjamin Booker, and Las Cafeteras will also be featured on the livestream.
Fans can also catch new performances by Deaf Charlie ft. Jeff Ament & John Wicks, Pluralone, Iron Sage Wood ft. Rob Machado, and The Aquadolls.
Viewers all around the world can watch the festival at Nugs.net and YouTube.com.
The livestrem is presented by Kona Brewing Co., who is donating a total of $50,000 to the following charities: San Onofre Parks Foundation, Doheny State Beach Foundation, Sea Legacy, Rob Machado Foundation, WSL Pure, Wyland Foundation, Waves for Water, Los Cerritos Wetland Trust.