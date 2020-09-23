Comments
MONTECITO HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A suspected drunk driver led authorities on a high-speed pursuit going from East Los Angeles to Glendale, Burbank to Pasadena and several other northeast Los Angeles communities before coming to a stop in Montecito Heights.
The suspect — who at times exceeded speeds of 100 mph — drove through construction sites, went the wrong way on the freeway, sped through surface streets and nearly collided with at least one vehicle.
The driver stopped in the Montecito Heights neighborhood and attempted to run from deputies. Shortly before 10 p.m., the man was taken into custody without incident.