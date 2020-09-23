Comments
WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating Wednesday after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot a man in Whittier.
#LASD Homicide Detectives Responding to Deputy Involved Shooting, 7300 Blk of Painter Ave, Whittier https://t.co/5d8LhQi5js
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 24, 2020
According to the department, the shooting happened at about 4:09 p.m. in the 7300 block of Painter Avenue, near Mar Vista Street.
The man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
It was not immediately clear what precipitated the shooting.