By CBSLA Staff
WHITTIER

WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating Wednesday after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot a man in Whittier.

According to the department, the shooting happened at about 4:09 p.m. in the 7300 block of Painter Avenue, near Mar Vista Street.

The man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It was not immediately clear what precipitated the shooting.

