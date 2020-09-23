WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose Wednesday and Thursday at the U.S. Supreme Court, where Americans can pay their respects to a woman who spent her career fighting for equality and justice.
During a brief private ceremony, Chief Justice John Roberts said Ginsburg’s life was “one of the many versions of the American dream” and said her many writings during her 27-year tenure on the Supreme Court will “steer the court for decades.”
Before Ginsburg’s casket arrived at the Supreme Court, her former clerks lined the steps to serve as honorary pallbearers. A hearse carrying the casket, draped in an American flag, arrived in front of the court shortly before 9:30 a.m. Supreme Court police officers carried the casket up the high court’s marble steps and into the Supreme Court’s Great Hall, the site of the ceremony. The remaining justices stayed inside the Great Hall, where the casket was initially placed.
On Friday, Ginsburg will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. She will become the first woman to do so.