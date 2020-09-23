LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported one additional death attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday, while San Bernardino and Ventura reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 213 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 57,695 cases and 1,173 deaths.
There were 150 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 42 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 53,004 people had recovered from the virus.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 248 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 53,121 cases. Of those who have contracted the illness, a reported 50,894 had recovered and 908 had died.
There were 164 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 46 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 110 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 12,385 cases. Of those who had contracted the illness, a reported 11,470 had recovered, 769 were under active quarantine and 146 had died.
There were 47 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 12 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 618,898 Riverside County residents, 592,444 San Bernardino County residents and 178,837 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
