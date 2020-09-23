IRWINDALE (CBSLA) — Weary firefighters working throughout the night made excellent progress, more than doubling containment lines early Wednesday morning on the stubborn Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest and the Antelope Valley foothills.
The fire had burned 113,307 acres as of Wednesday morning and was 38% contained, up from 17% the day before. At least 29 homes have been destroyed or damaged. Most of the destruction appears to have occurred in the area around Juniper Hills. The Nature Center in the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area was also destroyed.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for several areas, including Upper Big Tujunga, Juniper Hills, Devils Punch Bowl and Paradise Springs.
The Bobcat Fire broke out a little after noon on Sept. 6 amid triple-digit temperatures near the Cogswell Dam and the West Fork Day Use area. The fire is churning through thick vegetation and dry brush in steep terrain, some of which has not burned in more 60 years.
The cause is under investigation.
