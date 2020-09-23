CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
PASADENA (CBSLA) — Police released a composite sketch Tuesday of the second shooter wanted in the murder of a Duarte man and the attempted murder of another.

(credit: Pasadena Police Department)

Ray Magee Jr. of Duarte was killed in a shooting in the 1500 block of North Lake Avenue on May 23. A 23-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting.

A composite sketch of a second suspect wanted in the shooting was released with information and tips that continue to come in, according to the Pasadena police. A sketch of another suspect and a photo of a 2017 Dodge Charger was released earlier this month.

(credit: Pasadena Police Department)

Anyone with information about this murder or the identity of the men depicted in either sketch can call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4501.

