PASADENA (CBSLA) — Police released a composite sketch Tuesday of the second shooter wanted in the murder of a Duarte man and the attempted murder of another.
Ray Magee Jr. of Duarte was killed in a shooting in the 1500 block of North Lake Avenue on May 23. A 23-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting.
A composite sketch of a second suspect wanted in the shooting was released with information and tips that continue to come in, according to the Pasadena police. A sketch of another suspect and a photo of a 2017 Dodge Charger was released earlier this month.
Anyone with information about this murder or the identity of the men depicted in either sketch can call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4501.