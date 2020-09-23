CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday to identify a man who stabbed another man in the lobby of a Culver City hotel.
The stabbing happened at about 9 p.m. last Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Los Angeles-Westside, 6161 Centinela Ave., Culver City police said in a YouTube video.
Police say the suspect was harassing hotel guests by asking them what gang they were from, then fixated on one man and stabbed him several times.
The man who was stabbed survived the attack. His name was not released.
Culver City police released surveillance video of the attack, which showed the suspect tackling a man to the ground, getting on top of him and stabbing him repeatedly. A description of the suspect was not released, but the video shows he wore a gray hoodie, a black jacket with white stripes at the neck, the wrists and the waist, torn jeans, black sneakers and a blue medical face mask.
Anyone with information about the stabbing or the suspect can contact Culver city police at (310) 253-6312 or email Tips@CulverCity.org.