LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon following the grand jury decision in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this year.
Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment, but he was not charged in relation to Taylor’s death. Two other officers who opened fire were not indicted.
“If you’re not prosecuting based off the murder of somebody else, why are those bullets important,” one demonstrator said. “The bullets that did hit someone obviously mean nothing.”
Following the decision, celebrities took to social media to express their disdain with the grand jury’s findings.
Justice. For. Breonna. Taylor. pic.twitter.com/Zs4vl29LFN
— COMMON (@common) September 23, 2020
So, no one is responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor ?
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 23, 2020
Bulls— decision!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times. https://t.co/HOrDQzHJ0d
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 23, 2020
Another demonstration is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Father Serra Park, across the street from Union Station.