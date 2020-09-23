Comments
RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) – A 3.2-magnitude earthquake occurred near Rancho Cucamonga early Wednesday morning.
The quake struck at 5:24 a.m. about 7 miles northeast of Rancho Cucamonga in the San Gabriel Mountains area of the Angeles National Forest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It struck at a depth of 1.42 miles.
The quake was felt as far north as Victorville and as far west as Long Beach, according to the USGS.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
Late on the night of Sept. 18, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred about two miles southwest of El Monte. It also did not cause any damage.