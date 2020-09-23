Lakers Furious Comeback Not Enough, Nuggets Take Game 3The Nuggets lost almost all of a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter but held on, avoiding a 3-0 hole that would have been daunting even for this never-out-of-it team.

LeBron James Responds To Comments From LA Sheriff: ‘I’ve Never Condoned Violence’Last week, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva challenged James to "double" the reward to help find the lone gunman who shot two deputies while they were sitting in their patrol car in Compton.

Dodgers Clinch NL’s Top Seed, West Title With Win Over A’sThe Dodgers will open postseason play on Sept. 30 by hosting every game in a best-of-three series against the No. 8 seed.