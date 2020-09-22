LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Jobs can be hard to come by in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but those looking to give their careers a boost can apply to work with rockets.
“We’re looking for those people that are passionate about being part of something bigger,” Fernando Vivero, Aerojet Rocketdyne lead manager, said. “And here’s a company that can provide that.”
Aerojet Rocketdyne has been around for more than 100 years and its products have been to every planet — some even beyond the solar system — and is now looking to hire.
“Across the company, we have over 150 open positions,” Vivero said. “At this site in Chatsworth, we have 35 positions — everything from operations, manufacturing, quality assurance, supply management as well as many others.”
And with great benefits and opportunities to advance, Aerojet Rocketdyne is more than just a job — it can be a career.
“We like to think of ourselves as rocket scientists, so you want to be somebody that’s committed to the mission, the vision,” Vivero said.
Those interested in applying for a position at Aerojet Rocketdyne can do so on the company’s website.