LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s time for Dodger baseball memorabilia to hit the auction block.

Hall of Famer and Dodgers icon Vin Scully’s personal collection is going on the auction block as part of the 16th annual MLB All-Star Game auction. Live bidding for all items will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“Vin Scully is really unique. He truly is,” said David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions. “What he really means, not just to Los Angeles and Los Angeles baseball, but really the whole country. He’s really become sort of prevalent, especially during these times. People really need that respite.”

Some of the items up for bid will include his Dodgers World Championship rings, including from 1988, the last time the Dodgers won the World Series; his 2016 scorebook from his final MLB season, and a baseball signed by President Ronald Reagan to Scully.

Hunt said the former voice of the Dodgers is auctioning off some of his items for his 15 grandchildren, and also to raise money for UCLA’s neuromuscular research, and to share his treasures with his fans.

“There are lots of things in the auction that are $200, $500, not necessarily expensive things but things that Vin wanted to be able to give back,” Hunt said.

The auction will also include items from Cincinnati Reds shortstop and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, like the 2002-03 Los Angeles Lakers jersey signed by the late Kobe Bryant.

To bid, register first by calling (610) 524-0822 or email info@huntauctions.com.