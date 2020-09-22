SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Human remains found at a construction site for the OC Streetcar project last Wednesday are more than a century old, authorities said Tuesday.
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the bones were determined to be from someone of Native American heritage and appeared to be female.
The remains will be turned over to the Native American Heritage Commission, which will work to ensure a proper burial, the sheriff’s department said.
The bones were found Wednesday morning by construction workers at a former scrap yard in the 2000 block of West Fifth Street. The property was being converted to a maintenance yard for the OC Streetcar project, according to Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.
Before the property was a scrap yard, it was the site of homes. The OC Streetcar is an electric-powered light-rail line that will service Santa Ana and Garden Grove.
