LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The City of Long Beach is launching a new COVID-19 testing program focused on traditionally underserved Latinx and undocumented communities, lowering the barrier for testing access.

The city has partnered with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), to address the critical discrepancies within the Latinx community for health testing and access.

“My mom, who was an immigrant and worked with both undocumented and immigrant patients passed away due to COVID-19. She knew how important testing and healthcare services are to these vulnerable populations,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “In California, immigrants and Latinos are among the most likely to contract and die from this virus.”

The mobile testing will be available weekdays for residents who are not able to leave their residence due to circumstances including mobility issues and certain underlying health conditions.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. without an appointment this week at the following locations:

Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Westside Christian Church (1594 W. Willow St.)

Saturday, Sept. 26, at Washington Middle School (1450 Cedar Ave.)

Sunday, Sept. 27, at Starr King Elementary School (145 E. Artesia Blvd.)

“CHIRLA is proud to join forces with the City of Long Beach to ensure everyone in our community has access to COVID-19 testing and has the information they need to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy, said CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas. “CHIRLA will help promote this valuable community effort far and wide and especially to our immigrant families who are vulnerable to this disease because of their role as essential workers and fear associated with their immigration status.”

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 can also get tested either through their personal healthcare provider if they have one, some local pharmacies or at one of the six, free COVID-19 testing sites in Long Beach:

Long Beach City College, Pacific Coast Campus (1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy.), weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jordan Plus High School (171 W. Bort St.), weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Long Beach City College, Veterans Stadium (500 E. Lew Davis Dr.), weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cabrillo High School (2001 Santa Fe Ave.) weekends 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Harbor District (2100 W. Anaheim St.), weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rapid Assessment Clinic (RAC) at Long Beach City College, Pacific Coast Campus, weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments at these free City testing locations are required and can be made online or by calling the City’s COVID-19 Info Line at 562.570.INFO (4636).

Free testing is offered to all residents of Long Beach, Signal Hill, Lakewood, Paramount and Compton. There are no residency restrictions at the Jordan Plus High School site.

As of September 22, there have been 11,615 COVID-19 cases in Long Beach, and 238 people have died from the virus. Approximately 10,788 individuals have recovered.