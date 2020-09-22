Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Bodycam video captured the dramatic rescue of a disabled man from a burning car in Pacoima last week.
The rescue occurred early Friday evening at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Paxton Street.
The video shows officers arriving on scene as smoke billows from the car. The officers help pull a disabled man out moments before the vehicle explodes into flames.
The man’s wheelchair was destroyed in the blaze, but it was replaced by an officer’s donation.
It’s unclear what caused the fire. There were no serious injuries.