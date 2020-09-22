LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several members of the Los Angeles City Council have proposed building a statue of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg here in the City of Angels.
Ginsburg died last Friday at the age of 87. Today’s LA City Council meeting adjourned in her honor.
“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion of race and gender equality. She was determined, fearless, resilient and a fierce advocate for women’s rights and civil rights,” LA City Council President Nury Martinez said in a statement. “It’s impossible to overstate the incredible impact she had on women across the nation. A City of Los Angeles statue honoring her would be a lasting tribute to a woman whose life-changing work will outlive us all.”
The proposal was put forth by Martinez, Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez and Councilman David Ryu, who noted the late justice was a daughter of immigrants and the first in her family to go to college.
“She believed a more equal world was possible, so she made one,” Ryu said in a statement.
Ginsburg, who died Friday of cancer, successfully argued several gender discrimination cases before the Supreme Court before joining the highest court in the land as a judge. She was only the second woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court, helping secure LGBTQ and women’s rights as she became a pop culture icon known as “Notorious RBG.”
The motion introduced by Martinez, Rodriguez and Ryu seeks funding and location options for the proposed statue from the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs.