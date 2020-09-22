LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Jackie Stallone, the mother of action star and “Rocky” actor Sylvester Stallone, has died. She was 98 years old.
Her son, singer Frank Stallone, confirmed Monday that she died in her sleep as she wished in an Instagram post.
This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone . She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless . She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. She was born on November 29 th 1921 in Washington DC ,she lived through prohibition , the depression and World War II . I would talk to her for hours about the 20's 30's and 40's. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal . I guess I'm drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you've known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad. She had seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren . My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail . I'll miss you always mommy. @officialslystallone
Stallone was often photographed accompanying her son, Sylvester, and her husband Stephen Levine at various Hollywood events. She was also published books, made television appearances and set up a hotline in her work as an astrologer.
“She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless,” Frank Stallone wrote. “It was hard not to like her, as she was very eccentric and flamboyant person.”
Stallone was born in Washington DC in 1921, and lived through the Depression and World War II. She had three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Stallone was preceded in death by her eldest grandchild, Sage Stallone, who died unexpectedly in 2012.
