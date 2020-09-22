LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported 10 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while San Bernardino and Ventura reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 63 newly confirmed cases and 10 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 57,482 cases and 1,172 deaths.
There were 146 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 42 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 52,776 people had recovered from the virus.
Also on Tuesday, Riverside County moved to the red tier — with malls, restaurants, gyms and places of worship allowed to move to partial indoor operations.
RELATED: California Gives Go-Ahead For Nail Salons To Reopen
San Bernardino County health officials reported 224 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 52,873 cases. Of those who have contracted the illness, a reported 50,685 had recovered and 908 had died.
There were 156 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 49 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 42 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 12,275 cases. Of those who had contracted the illness, a reported 11,385 had recovered, 744 were under active quarantine and 146 had died.
There were 45 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 12 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 616,470 Riverside County residents, 589,437 San Bernardino County residents and 177,733 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
Start now earning extra $16,750 to $19,000 per month by doing an easy home based job in part time only. Last month i have got my 3rd paycheck of $17652 by giving this job only 3 hrs a day online on my Mobile. Every person can now get this today and makes extra cash by follow details her==► Read More