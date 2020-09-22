LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nail salons are now permitted to open across California, even in counties that are in the most restrictive tier of the state’s economic reopening roadmap, officials announced Tuesday.
State health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says individual counties, however, would have the final say over reopening operations. It’s unclear whether Los Angeles, Ventura, and other counties will follow suit.
Nail salons were ordered to close in mid-March. After briefly reopening in June, they were ordered to close again on July 13. Since then, the nail salon industry repeatedly petitioned the governor for permission to reopen, arguing that it maintains the highest health and safety standards.
On July 20, Newsom gave permission for nail salons, hair salons and barbershops to move some of their services outdoors. However, the scorching hot temperatures and the limited range of services which can be offered outdoors posed a financial and operational challenge to businesses.