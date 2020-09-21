LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 899 newly confirmed cases and 50 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 52,649 cases and 908 deaths.
Health officials said a large number of older tests and cases were reported over the weekend from the past 30 days as a result of data validation that also led to an increased number of reported deaths.
There were 167 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 45 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 50,401 people had recovered from the virus.
Ventura County health officials reported 265 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and three additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 12,234 cases and 146 deaths.
There were 39 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 14 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 11,249 people had recovered from the virus and 839 were under active quarantine.
As of Monday evening, 586,421 San Bernardino County residents and 176,359 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.