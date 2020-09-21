CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Pine-Sol as a disinfectant capable of killing COVID-19.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2020/09/17: A view of Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner which has just received an approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) “for kill claims against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard non-porous surfaces,” the Clorox Company announced in a press release about its cleaning product. (Photo by John Nacion/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The EPA says the product meets its criteria for use on hard, non-porous surfaces against the virus, according to testing from a third-party laboratory.

The product that has been specifically approved is Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner. Clorox, which owns Pine-Sol, says consumers should apply full-strength Pine-Sol with a clean sponge or cloth on a surface, wait 10 minutes, then rinse the surface.

Other commercially-available disinfectants that have been identified as capable of killing COVID-19 include Lysol and Clorox wipes, but both remain difficult to find in stores.

