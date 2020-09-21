Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Pine-Sol as a disinfectant capable of killing COVID-19.
The EPA says the product meets its criteria for use on hard, non-porous surfaces against the virus, according to testing from a third-party laboratory.
The product that has been specifically approved is Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner. Clorox, which owns Pine-Sol, says consumers should apply full-strength Pine-Sol with a clean sponge or cloth on a surface, wait 10 minutes, then rinse the surface.
Other commercially-available disinfectants that have been identified as capable of killing COVID-19 include Lysol and Clorox wipes, but both remain difficult to find in stores.